Govt to reassess broadcast pricing structure as media competition hots up

-
ALSO READ
5G spectrum price cuts not sufficient: Telecom operators slam Trai
Russia shuts down German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's Moscow bureau
Will reduction in 5G spectrum prices keep Indian telcos flying?
Airtel joins SEA-ME-WE-6 cable consortium; anchoring 20% investment
Trai scraps charge on USSD messages for mobile banking, payment services
-
India is proposing changes including on how cable TV fees are calculated, following concerns that free services from the state broadcaster and rising popularity of over-the-top platforms is eroding viewership.
Direct-to-home active subscribers fell to 68.52 million in December from 70.99 million in March 2020. In such conditions, industry representatives say implementation of a new tariff order “will cause large scale disruptions,” the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India said in a consultation paper posted on its website Saturday.
The media and entertainment sector in India has become a hot-bed of competition in recent months. Global giants like Netflix and Amazon are battling Indian tycoons Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani in the only market which offers more than a billion customers and is open to foreign competition.
Trai’s key questions:
- Should channels in a bouquet be priced homogenously?
- What measures can ensure effective a-la-carte choice to customers?
- Should prices be capped to ensure access/should discounts be offered?
Stakeholders can send their views by May 30 and counter comments by June 6.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU