Govt to reopen application window for PLI scheme for white goods

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will reopen the application window for production-linked incentive scheme for white goods from 10 March to 25 April to give a second chance to prospective investors to take benefits of the scheme, an official statement said.
The Cabinet approved the PLI scheme for manufacturing components and sub-assemblies of air conditioners (ACs) and LED lights in April 2021 to bring manufacturing at the centre stage.
The scheme is to be implemented over a seven-year period, from FY22 to FY29, with an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore.
