Govt to set up design centres to develop trendy khadi products: Gadkari

The government will set up design centres to help khadi institutions develop trendy designs in line with the market demand.
The National Design and Product Development Centre for khadi products will be established by the Khadi and Village Industries Corporation (KVIC) under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. On Wednesday, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari outlined the broad plan which includes a concerted push to maximize the production and sale of khadi and make it a global brand.
"There is a need to make khadi designs more trendy and modern, without compromising with tradition. We need to make khadi attractive for the youth of the country. The product designs should be aligned to customer choices and demand, and take into account the local and regional preferences and requirements like weather condition and local designs," Gadkari said.
The primary role of a design house will be to identify the latest design trends, adopt them according to customer needs and undertake various testing and review activities for translating them into production.
KVIC's proposal is to set up four design houses -- one each in the eastern, western, northern, southern parts of the country, besides one in the north-east. These could be on build-operate-transfer (BOT) mode or on outsourcing basis. However, these issues would be worked out in further meetings and discussions.
