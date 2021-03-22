Govt to set up empowered committee for manufacturing in high tech areas

-
The government notified the composition of an empowered committee for manufacturing in high technology areas, which will be headed by the minister of Commerce and Industry, and notable people from the Indian industry.
Other members of the proposed ten-member committee include the Cabinet Secretary, the deputy national security adviser Rajinder Khanna, secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), additional secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani, Mahindra Group managing director and CEO Pawan Goenka, Zoho Corp CEO Sidhar Vembu, and semiconductor expert Anshuman Tripathi.
The Committee will be serviced by the DPIIT.
The objective of the committee is “to facilitate investments and promote manufacturing in technology intensive sectors including semiconductors”, take action or facilitate investments and production and make recommendations for seeking approvals of the competent authority.
These details were enumerated in an office memo dated Friday, March 19.
Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Expenditure and sponsoring ministries or departments may also be asked to attend the committee meetings, as required, it said.
