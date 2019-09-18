Govt waives three-year lock-in period on investments made by NRIs in IDFs

-
ALSO READ
Taking a bet on debt funds: The risks you should know of as an investor
Calculating long-term capital gains tricky, service providers can help
Peak investment cycle for Indian telecom companies is over: Analysts
Alternative investments can be complicated, risky; stick to simple products
Budget impact: Surcharge hike likely to hit global passive funds
-
The government has waived the three-year lock-in period on investments made by non-residents in infrastructure debt funds (IDFs), to promote funding in the infrastructure sector. A notification had been issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
With an aim to accelerate and enhance flow of long-term debt in infrastructure projects, amendments in the tax laws were made to provide exemption from income tax to infrastructure debt funds (IDFs) in 2011.
To attract off-shore investments into IDFs, any amount of interest received by non-resident or foreign company from investment in such IDFs is charged at a reduced tax rate of 5 per cent, said Taxmann Deputy General Manager Naveen Wadhwa.
IDFs are investment vehicles to accelerate the flow of long-term debt to the sector.
Wadhwa said if a non-resident transfers rupee-denominated bonds of IDF to another non-resident outside India, such transfer is not regarded as transfer for the purpose of capital gain, and no capital gain tax is charged on such transfer.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU