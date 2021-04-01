JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India's biz reputation at risk as states push laws to make firms hire local
Business Standard

Govt withdraws order cutting interest rates on small savings schemes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says earlier decision was an 'oversight'.

Topics
small savings schemes | Nirmala Sitharaman

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: ANI)

The government is withdrawing an order that cut interest rates on small savings schemes, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, calling the announcement earlier as "oversight”.

The government had announced a cut in small savings rates by 50-100 basis points for the first quarter of the new financial year. It was the second time that interest rates on small savings schemes have been cut in the past one year. In the April-June quarter of 2020-21, the government had slashed rates of small savings schemes by 70-140 bps.

Sitharaman announced withdrawing the move this morning. "Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn,” she said on Twitter.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 01 2021. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU