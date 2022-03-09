Govt works out math of keeping Russia supplies open as oil prices spike

On Monday, the petroleum ministry and the state-owned oil companies had a long meeting on the impact of the oil price rise.

There were no clear solutions at the end of the meeting, but the India government wants to keep the buying route to Russian oil alive. This has become even more necessary as the exports from the US, which had risen to 5 per cent of India’s imports in FY20, will not be available for the foreseeable future, according to petroleum ministry estimates. “Our challenge is to use the rupee-ruble route to buy oil from Moscow,” said a participant at the ...