GST collection in Jan crosses Rs 1.3 trn-mark for fourth time in FY22: Govt

GST collection in January crossed Rs 1.38 trillion in January, a growth of 15 per cent over the year-ago period.
Total number of GSTR-3B returns filed up to January 30, 2022 is 10.5 million, which includes 3.6 million quarterly returns, the Finance Ministry said.
January is the fourth straight month when Goods and Services Tax collection has crossed Rs 1.3 trillion.
"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2022 till 3 PM on 31.01.2022 is Rs 1,38,394 crore of which CGST is Rs 24,674 crore, SGST is Rs 32,016 crore, IGST is Rs 72,030 crore (including Rs 35,181 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,674 crore (including Rs 517 crore collected on import of goods)," the ministry said.
The highest monthly GST collection has been Rs 1.39 trillion in the month of April 2021.
The revenues for the month of January 2022 are 15 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 25 per cent higher than the GST revenues in January 2020.
"Coupled with economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have been contributing to the enhanced GST. The improvement in revenue has also been due to various rate rationalisation measures undertaken by the Council to correct inverted duty structure," the ministry said.
It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue in the coming months as well, it added.
✅ ₹1,38,394 crore Gross GST Revenue collected for January 2022✅ GST collection crossed ₹1.30 lakh crore mark for the 4th time
✅ Revenues for month of January 2022 15% higher than GST revenues in Jan. 2021 and 25% higher than the GST revenues in January 2020 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 31, 2022
