Amid curbs, GST collection in May drops to Rs 1.02 trn vs Rs 1.4 trn in Apr

-
ALSO READ
March GST collections at nearly Rs 1.24 trillion, an all-time high
GST collections surpass Rs 1.1 trn-mark for 3rd straight month in Feb
GST collections cross Rs 1 trillion for fifth consecutive month in Feb
At record Rs 1.19 trn, GST collections give FM confidence ahead of Budget
GST mop up rose to highest ever level at over Rs 1.15 trillion in December
-
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the month of May stood at Rs 1.02 trillion, according to the government data released on Saturday.
The revenue collections were down from Rs 1.41 trillion in the month of April, a record high. However, when compared with the last year period, the revenues are 65 per cent higher.
This would be eighth month in a row that GST collections have crossed Rs 1 trillion mark. "This is despite the fact that most of the States have been under strict lockdown due to the pandemic," said the ministry of finance.
Of the total collections, CGST is Rs 17,592 crore, SGST is Rs 22,653 and IGST is Rs 53,199 crore (including Rs 26,002 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 9,265 crore (including Rs 868 crore collected on import of goods).
The above figure includes GST collection from domestic transactions till June 4 since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month May’21 in the wake of covid pandemic second wave.
During May, revenues from import of goods was 56 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 69 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.
In the GST council meeting held last month, the Centre had proposed to borrow Rs 1.58 trillion to compensate states for GST shortfall through back-to-back loans, like last year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU