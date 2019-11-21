GST compensation delay: States considering legal action against Centre

Some states are considering legal recourse against the Centre for delay in releasing the bi-monthly goods and services tax (GST) compensation, according to Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac.

Rajasthan, Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala issued a joint statement on Wednesday, after the empowered committee meeting of state finance ministers, urging Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release the compensation ‘without any further delay.’ The states were supposed to receive the compensation for GST revenue shortfall for August and September, sometime in ...