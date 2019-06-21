GST council allows Aadhaar for registration, extends timeline for returns
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at June 21, 2019 18:36 IST
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday announced a slew of decisions after a meeting in New Delhi. Here are the key decisions announced.
-
Karnataka, Mizoram, Telanagana chief ministers could not attend GST council meeting: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Good, meaningful, to-the point discussions happened at the GST council meeting: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
GST council has decided to allow businesses to use Aadhaar for registration on GST portal: Revenue Secretary AB Pandey
-
Tenure of national anti-profiteering extended by two years. If profiteering amount is not imposed within 30 days.
-
GST Council decides to extend timeline to file annual returns to August 30
-
Proposal to reduce GST rate on EVs to 5% from 12% and on electric charger to 12% from 18% to fitment committee
-
The issue of uniform rates on lotteries will be referred to the Attorney General for legal view. Kerala wants continuation of dual rates on lottery
-
Multi-screen theatres will have to mandotirly issue electronic tickets
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 18:06 IST
