JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

Steel ministry seeks immediate hike in duties to deter Chinese imports
Business Standard

GST council allows Aadhaar for registration, extends timeline for returns

GST Council decides to extend timeline to file annual returns to August 30

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday announced a slew of decisions after a meeting in New Delhi. Here are the key decisions announced.
  • Karnataka, Mizoram, Telanagana chief ministers could not attend GST council meeting: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Good, meaningful, to-the point discussions happened at the GST council meeting: Nirmala Sitharaman
  • GST council has decided to allow businesses to use Aadhaar for registration on GST portal: Revenue Secretary AB Pandey
  • Tenure of national anti-profiteering extended by two years. If profiteering amount is not imposed within 30 days.
  • GST Council decides to extend timeline to file annual returns to August 30
  • Proposal to reduce GST rate on EVs to 5% from 12% and on electric charger to 12% from 18% to fitment committee
  • The issue of uniform rates on lotteries will be referred to the Attorney General for legal view. Kerala wants continuation of dual rates on lottery
  • Multi-screen theatres will have to mandotirly issue electronic tickets
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 18:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU