GST Council likely to defer simplified returns over glitches in system

With glitches in the goods and services tax (GST) portal still unresolved, the GST Council may discuss on Saturday deferring new simplified returns by one to three months from the scheduled date of April 1. In fact, e-invoicing, which was proposed to kick in from April 1 for large companies, will also likely to be postponed till July 1. “With the server not having the capacity to handle peak load, it will be difficult to expect the new system to run smoothly.

It may lead to compliance-related issues for taxpayers. Although not part of official agenda, the Council may discuss ...