GST Council meet LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman to address media shortly

Members of the GST Council discussed issues over videoconferencing in their first meeting since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

GST Council meet live updates: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In their first meeting since a nationwide lockdown was implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the members of the GST Council discussed issues over videoconferencing.

The two main objectives of today's meeting are expected to be addressing the government's revenue position and fixing the compensation mechanism for states.

