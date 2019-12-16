GST Council meet may turn stormy over states' cess; Rs 50k-cr dues pending

The compensation cess payment issue is not part of the official agenda circulated for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on December 18, and that precisely is setting the stage for a stormy show. Sources in the know said finance ministers (FMs) of non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states were likely to discuss on Monday their strategy for the Council meet.

Some were already suggesting a walk-out if the Council failed to take up the compensation issue on Wednesday. In the absence of any meaningful discussion on compensation, there may not be any decision on GST ...