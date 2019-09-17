GST Council meeting likely to witness a heated debate over lottery rates

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Friday is likely to witness a heated debate over the levy on lotteries, with the Centre pushing for one rate and Kerala batting for the continuation of the current dual structure, said official sources.

In an earlier meeting, the matter was referred to Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal, who has reportedly said neither structure violates the constitutional provision of Article 304 on the freedom of trade. He said asked the GST Council to take a call on this, said sources. “The GST rate on lotteries will be taken up by the ...