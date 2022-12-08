JUST IN
Online gaming industry agrees for 28% GST only on GGR not on entry amount
GST Council to discuss decriminalisation at Council meet on December 17
GST superstructure lacks some basic features even after 5 years
State GST team raids several places of UP, Noida amid loss of revenue
GST council to consider decriminalisation of GST law in Dec 17 meet
GST collection up 11% more than Rs 1.45 trn in Nov, gains from imports
Sebi brings in net settlement of cash, F&O segment upon expiry of stock
Centre releases Rs 17k cr GST compensation to states, says FinMin
GoM on GST levy on casinos, online gaming to submit report next week
Telangana HC slams 'mechanical way' of issuing GST show cause notice
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News Â» GST
Over 215,000 UDAN flights operated under regional connectivity scheme
Business Standard

GST Council meeting: Trace and curb of gutkha firms' tax evasion on agenda

GoM submits recommendations on taxing pan masala, gutka on manufacturing capacity

Topics
GST Council | group of ministers | Finance Ministry

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Paan masala, gutkha, GST
The GoM has also given its views on bringing mentha oil, one of the key ingredients in pan masala, under the reverse charge mechanism

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to take up in its upcoming meeting a group of ministers’ (GoM’s) report proposing strict measures to trace and curb tax evasion by pan masala and gutkha companies, a senior finance ministry official told Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GST Council

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 23:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.