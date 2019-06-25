GST evasion: Authorities arrest two foreign nationals in Chennai

The and Central Excise departments have arrested two foreign nationals on charges of evasion. The two individuals, the managing director and the general manager of a Sriperumbudur-based automotive parts manufacturing company, were arrested after a detailed investigation.

Authorities did not reveal the names of the company and the arrested persons. They were arrested on Monday and have been remanded to judicial custody till July 2, 2019.

The company is accused of not depositing with authorities despite collecting it from customers. The tax liability comes to about Rs 40 crore. The company has also not filed statutory returns for more than 20 months.



The arrest was made after the managing director and other officials of the company failed to cooperate with the investigators despite several summons.

After sustained surveillance, the persons' whereabouts were located and their statements were recorded. Both the MD and GM of the company have accepted the statutory tax liability and conceded the fact that they collected GST from customers.

"As the evidence gathered has suggested that both these persons are trying to flee the country through the land borders in order to evade tax, both have been arrested following the due process of law. Further investigation is going on," said a statement issued by the authorities.