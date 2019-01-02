GST in a new avatar: How the tax could pan out after the Lok Sabha polls

Whether it is a BJP-led government or a Congress one at the Centre after the 2019 general elections, one thing is sure: the goods and services tax (GST) will see quite a number of changes.

While the Congress has promised an overhaul of the tax, the BJP itself is talking about single standard rate now. Let us examine the five possible changes that GST may undergo after the Lok Sabha polls: Changes in rates: It is certain now that the peak rate of GST, at 28 per cent, would have only sin products such as cigarettes and tobacco, and luxury goods such as air conditioners and ...