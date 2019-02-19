GST meet to fix real estate rates on Wednesday; lottery off the table

The pending decision on tax rates on lottery tickets has been ticked off the agenda of the goods and services tax (GST) Council meeting scheduled on Wednesday, since the group of ministers (GoM) could not arrive at a consensus, Business Standard has learnt. Finalising the tax rate on real estate would be the only major agenda in the GST council meeting.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantivar is the convener of the ministerial panel on lotteries. Some state finance ministers are of the opinion that the GST structure for lottery should not be changed in haste, since the ...