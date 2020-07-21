GST Network makes annual returns available online for composition dealers

The Network (GSTN) has made the annual returns for composition tax payers available on the portal. Composition dealers are those with the annual turnover of Rs 1.5 crore and who opt for a flat tax rate in GST, but without input tax credit.

This will enable 1.7 million composition dealers to file their returns on an annual basis with effect from 2019-20. Prior to this period, the composition tax payers were required to file their returns every quarter. From 2019-20, only a statement is required to be filed in the relevant form.

The deadline for filing annual returns for the composition dealers for 2019-20 has been extended to August 31 this year.