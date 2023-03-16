JUST IN
Delhi CNG prices rise 38%, LPG cylinder 22% costlier in last one year
Business Standard

Panel finalising classification of millet products to determine GST rates

The panel will likely propose the classification at the next GST Council meeting, which is expected to be held at the end of May or in June

Topics
GST | millets | Finance Ministry

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

The matter was taken up at the previous GST Council meeting held in February, where the fitment panel had recommended a reduction of rates to nil or 5 per cent (depending on packaging)

A Goods and Services Tax (GST) panel is finalising classifications of millet-based products to determine the tax rates applicable on them.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 20:37 IST

