GST rate hike comes in effect from Monday: Here's what will get costlier

From next week, many household items, hotels, and bank services, among other things, will get costlier after the GST rates were hiked for several items in the 47th Goods and Services Tax meeting in Chandigarh last month.
While The GST council proposed to withdraw tax exemptions for a few items and rate changes for others, exemptions for many others were removed.
The increased rates for various products and services will come into effect from Monday, July 18.
Here's what will get costly from Monday:
- LED lamps; ink, knives, blades, pencil sharpener, blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, skimmers, cake servers; printing, writing and drawing ink; fixture and their metal printed circuits board by 18 per cent
- Power-driven pumps, bicycle pumps, dairy machinery by 18 per cent
- Machines used for cleaning, sorting, grading seeds, and grain pulses; machines used in milling/cereals industry; air-based atta chakki and wet grinder by 18 per cent
- Cheques, lose or in book form by 18 per cent
- Solar water heater and system by 12 per cent
- Leather (prepared, finished, chamois and composition) by 12 per cent
- Printed maps and charts of all kinds by 12 per cent
- 12 per cent GST on hotel accommodation priced up to Rs 1,000 per day
- Room rent, except ICU, more than Rs 5,000 per day patient charged by a hospital taxed 5 per cent to the extent of charge of the room without ITC
- Works contract for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plant, crematorium and others by 18 per cent
- 18 per cent GST for work contract for historical monuments, canals, dams, pipelines, plants for water supply, educational institutions, hospitals etc supplied to central,m state goverments and local authorities and sub-contractor thereof
- Works contract supplied to central and state governments, union territories & local authorities for earthwork and sub-contracts thereof 12 per cent
