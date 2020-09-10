GST row: Compensate states that picked a borrowing option, says Sushil Modi

Amid discord over goods and services tax (GST) compensation, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said disbursal should begin for states that have opted for either of the two borrowing options proposed by the Centre. He also proposed that consultation with dissenting states could be carried out separately.

This comes a day after Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac pitched for voting in the GST Council if the Centre sticks to the two options it has proposed. With at least seven Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states having officially opted for either of the two ...