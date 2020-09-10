JUST IN
Govt launches new Aatmanirbhar Bharat schemes to support MSMEs, start-ups
GST row: Compensate states that picked a borrowing option, says Sushil Modi

While Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tripura and Madhya Pradesh opted for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) window, Manipur and Sikkim went for market borrowing

Sushil Modi | GST compensation | Shortfall in GST Revenues

Dilasha Seth  |  New Delhi 

Amid discord over goods and services tax (GST) compensation, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said disbursal should begin for states that have opted for either of the two borrowing options proposed by the Centre. He also proposed that consultation with dissenting states could be carried out separately.

This comes a day after Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac pitched for voting in the GST Council if the Centre sticks to the two options it has proposed. With at least seven Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states having officially opted for either of the two ...

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 06:06 IST

