GST superstructure lacks some basic features even after 5 yrs, say experts

Currently, there is no appellate mechanism in place for rulings by the GST authorities and a group of ministers is deliberating on it

Topics
GST | Competition Commission of India | File GST return

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

GST
Those not satisfied with the rulings of GST authorities may go to high courts but there are already a plethora of other cases in these courts

The goods and services tax (GST) system has replaced the national anti-profiteering authority (NAA) with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) this month, a move that would make this mechanism a permanent feature unlike its temporary nature earlier.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 06:00 IST

