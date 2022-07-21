GST: Understanding how the rules around tax on rent will apply to tenants

-
ALSO READ
It's time to deduct TDS if rent exceeds Rs 50,000, say analysts
Are you paying rent to wife or parent? You can claim HRA exemption on it
Missed declaring rental to employer? Claim HRA exemption while filing ITR
Lease rental discounting rates lowest in 10 years for top realtors
Centre revives bill to regulate registration of digital news media: Report
-
Under the new goods and services tax (GST) rules, which came into effect on Monday, a tax of 18 per cent is now applicable to residential property rent. The tax will be charged according to the reverse charge mechanism (RCM), where the tenant will be liable to pay the GST.
However, it must be clarified that the salaried individuals, who have taken home on rent or lease, will not be required to pay any such tax. The new rule only applies if the person/ company has completed the GST registration.
What is GST registration?
According to the rules, if a person/ company earns more than the set threshold limit per annum, they are liable to be registered under GST.
For individual service providers, like business consultants, the threshold is Rs 20 lakh per annum. For a business that makes money by selling products, the threshold is Rs 40 lakh per annum. This limit is set at Rs 20 lakh in the northeastern states.
Salaried individuals are not required to be registered under GST, saving them from the new 18 per cent tax.
What are the new GST rules for rent?
If a service provider (with an aggregate income of more than Rs 20 lakh per annum) or a business (with aggregate income by selling products of more than Rs 40 lakh per annum) rents a house, they will be liable to pay the 18 per cent tax. However, for this, they must be registered under GST.
Businesses with a turnover of less than Rs 40 lakh per annum and salaried individuals are not required to pay the tax. Also, according to a Times of India report, if a company rents a home for its employee, there is no requirement to pay any GST.
Moreover, if both the tenant and the owner are not registered, there is no legal obligation to pay any GST on the rent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU