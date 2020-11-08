GSTN infrastructure upgraded to handle up to 300,000 users concurrently

-
ALSO READ
Composition taxpayers with 'NIL' liability can file returns via SMS: GSTN
GSTN enables functionality to help GST payers on ITC eligibility
GST-registered businesses to get pre-filled return form soon: GSTN CEO
GST Network makes annual returns available online for composition dealers
Composition taxpayers can now file 'nil' GST statement through SMS
-
GST Network's infrastructure has been upgraded to handle up to 300,000 logged-in users at a time, GSTN said on Sunday.
Besides, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has introduced auto-populated sales return form GSTR-3B in PDF form which will be available from October 2020 tax periods onwards.
The complete PDF with auto-population of input tax credit will be available on the common portal (GSTN) from November 12, 2020, GSTN said in a statement.
GSTN said it has augmented the capacity of the gateway from 150,000 to 300,000 concurrent logged in taxpayers to handle the expected sharp surge in the indirect tax-related activities on the portal after easing of lockdown.
Further, the upgrade has enabled GSTN to handle and scale up to 500,000 concurrently logged-in taxpayers, if necessary, it added.
The number of active taxpayer numbers have effectively doubled since the launch of GST at about 13 million.
As per GSTN data, September 2020 witnessed a sudden jump in filing of GSTR-3B, the monthly return filed by normal taxpayers.
This surge was also due to the backlog in filing of previous months' returns for which relaxations were provided to taxpayers in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The subsequent month also saw increased traffic which was successfully handled by the GST portal, it said.
GSTN said detailed breakup of various tables of GSTR-1 (supply return) and GSTR-3B which have been used to auto-populate GSTR-3B have also been provided in the PDF.
In the first phase, system has started auto-populating details from GSTR-1 to GSTR-3B from July 2020 period onwards for all GSTR-1s filed after August 27, 2020, GSTN added.
"All taxpayers are requested to go through their GSTR-3B (PDF) and provide feedback (if any) on any aspect by raising a ticket on the self-service portal," GSTN said.
The GST Council, in its 39th meeting on March 14, had recommended adopting and implementing an incremental approach of linking the present system of filing of GSTR-3B and GSTR-1.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU