Gujarat job claims: It is Vijay Rupani's data vs Legislative Assembly data

-
ALSO READ
Unemployment rate rose to 13.3% in July-September 2020: NSO survey
United States unemployment claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low
US job growth accelerates in March; unemployment rate falls to 6.0%
Men took bigger jobs hit in pandemic across euro zone: ECB study
Bengaluru, Delhi offer best prospects for job-seekers in Q1FY22: Teamlease
-
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, while presiding over a function in Surat on the occasion of Rojgar Divas on August 6, 2021, said the state government had provided more than 200,000 government jobs in the past five years.
In the same release that quoted Rupani, another number was cited. "The Gujarat government has provided government jobs to 300,000 lakh,” read the release.
Rupani added that the government provided job opportunities to 1.7 million by organising 2,088 job fairs in the state during the past five years.
Responses given by the state's Labour & Employment Department in the Legislative Assembly for the period of 2016-2020 say otherwise. Although there exists a portal to search questions, no questions or answers are uploaded here. Since all records are offline and are only physically handed out to attendees of the Gujarat's Vidhan Sabha sessions, the data only for financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 and calendar years 2019 and 2020 is available.
There was lack of access to the official data for 15 months (January 2016- March 2017). Unless in these months, the Gujarat government gave 1.92 lakh government jobs, Rupani's claim seems to be untrue.
Also, according to the March 6, 2021 response, in 2019 and 2020, no person was provided a government job in 15 of the 33 districts in Gujarat. These districts are Mahisagar, Kheda, Morbi, Narmada, Navsari, Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Kutch, Dahod, Valsad, Tapi, and the Dangs.
The unemployment rate in Gujarat was 2% in 2019-20 for those aged 15 and above, according to an answer provided in the Lok Sabha in August 2021. This too had increased to 4.5% for the same age group in July-September 2020, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Quarterly Bulletin for July-September, 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU