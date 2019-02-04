More than half of India's working-age population out of labour force: NSSO

Half of India’s working-age population (15 years and above), for the first time, are not contributing to any economic activity, according to the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO’s) latest jobs survey. The labour force participation rate (LFPR) — the share of the population who are either working or available for work — stood at 49.8 per cent in 2017-18, falling sharply from 55.9 per cent in 2011-12.

More than a decade ago, in 2004-05, 63.7 per cent of the population was part of the labour force. This was part of the findings of the NSSO’s ...