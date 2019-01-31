Unemployment rate at five-decade high of 6.1% in 2017-18: NSSO survey

The country's unemployment rate stood at a five-decade high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, according to the National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO's) periodic labour force survey (PLFS).

The report is at the centre of a controversy after two National Statistical Commission (NSC) members, including acting chairman, resigned on Monday, alleging that the government had withheld its release despite the NSC's approval. According to the report, which has not been made public yet, the unemployment rate was at its highest level since 1972-73 – a period from when the jobs ...