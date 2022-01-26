Hard lessons for banks and FIs from a decade of bad infrastructure loans

How does a corporate loan become a bad one? Or, have the loan appraisals at banks improved, or is it just plain luck that the level of non-performing assets in the financial sector has come down! The process of loan evaluation is usually a black box. There are some exceptions. For instance, we know that the ratings of a company play a critical role in deciding the rates of interest that will apply.

Or the classification of the sector as infrastructure. On the flip side, a high risk one affects the rates too. If it is the former, the rates dip even more. From Business Standard, we ...