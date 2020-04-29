Has Covid-19 made a unified response to a national crisis the new normal?

The 31st of December is usually reserved for a quiet celebration in many government offices in Delhi. It was going as per plan at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), an often easy-to-miss office of the ministry of health, located at Sham Nath Marg in North Delhi.

It gets overlooked since it is not a hospital though it takes the leading role in investigating disease outbreaks all over the country. “We got an update from the WHO China Country Office about 41 deaths from a new disease. Normally, such a small number from a country like China would not set alarm bells ...