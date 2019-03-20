Have PM's monthly Pragati meetings ramped project execution skills in govt?

It has been six months since Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the last Pragati meeting, the monthly stock taking with the secretaries of government departments at the centre. The 29 meetings of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation acronym Pragati in the term of this government have cumulatively reviewed projects with a total investment of over Rs 11.75 trillion, according to an official press release.

The sum is substantial, at about 21.35 per cent of the total gross fixed capital formation in the economy in 2018-19, measured at current prices. Each of these projects ...