Hedgers line up to gain from crash in forwards after RBI's swap facility

Importers and foreign currency loan borrowers have increased their hedging, taking advantage of the crash in forward premium after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offered $5-billion swap facility with banks, according to currency dealers. The one-year forward premium for dollar-rupee was 4.11 per cent a month back, and 4.05 per cent a week back, but is now at 3.57 per cent.

The premiums are likely to rise as more companies come forward to hedge. Forward premium is the fee a supplier of dollar takes to commit to supply dollar at the end of the agreed period. The central bank ...