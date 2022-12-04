High potential to turn Dharavi project into reality goldmine, say experts

Being sensitive to residents’ need and retaining their local jobs are going to be the two key challenges for the Adani Group’s redevelopment of Dharavi, according to real estate experts.

The emerged last week as the highest bidder for the 259-hectare Redevelopment project by offering Rs 5,069 crore as its investment in the project. Delhi-based real estate developer, DLF, was a distant number two with a bid of Rs 2,025 crore.

Adani gets to sell lakhs of square foot of residential and commercial space as part of the project.

The bid is for the entire Rs 20,000-crore project and the timeline is seven years to rehabilitate the 6.5 lakh slum dwellers who are spread over 2.5 square kilometres area.

"...more than the technical challenges about densities and height restrictions, social rehabilitation of the slum residents shall be the biggest stumbling block and Adani has to handle it delicately to succeed in this redevelopment plan," said Gulam Zia, senior executive director at property consultancy Knight Frank.

Though the project will have a lucrative FSI (floor space index) of four, it comes with a height restriction on account of its proximity to the airport. FSI is the permissible construction allowed on a plot of land.

Besides the housing needs of the residents, is a thriving small sector unit hub that sustains the income needs of the residents and provides for a huge consumer base. Any negative impact on their livelihood might arouse tremendous resistance, says Zia.

Some of these communities – the potters and the leather goods makers – have been doing business in the shanty-town for decades along with hundreds of other small workshops and businesses.

Prashant Thakur, senior director and head of research at Anarock Property Consultants, said one challenge of is the sheer number of stakeholders involved. Earlier attempts at redevelopment failed because it was impossible to manage their various expectations and demands and satisfy them all.

“The key to success to one of the largest redevelopment projects in the world is to re-align the development scope with a more sensitive rehabilitation programme that is flexible enough to incorporate an inter-disciplinary approach that suits the local socio-economic conditions," said Thakur.

He added that the Adani group’s resources and experience of big and complex projects would help.

Amit Goenka, managing director and chief executive of fund manager Nisus Finance agrees. "The has the necessary resources to undertake such a global scale complex project given its deep engagement in infrastructure and real estate. The group has demonstrated the prowess to raise global capital and partnerships to execute the master plan across asset class components,” he said.

On the flip side, Goenka said there is no template to rehabilitate such large scale tenements. Just finding temporary accommodation for all the residential, commercial and cottage industry inhabitants alone presented a titanic task.

"Managing local issues, ecological sensitivities including the Mithi river and balancing rehab, sale and infrastructure portions is a herculean task. The ability to find saleability acceptance by a wider consumer and occupier audience in Dharavi and hence monetising the project may take time," said Goenka.

Continued central, state and local body support over a decade are also essential for seamless execution, he added.

Sanjay Dutt, managing director of Tata Realty and Infrastructure, said that since the project js colossal in scale, it requires a lot of planning around the environment, besides the development and mix use front.

'"It can potentially disrupt supply dynamics and lead to a correction in suburban property prices as most would like to consider Central Mumbai (to buy houses) due to better connectivity to Navi Mumbai through the trans harbour link and the proximity to Navi Mumbai Airport,” said Dutt.

He added that since the profile of Dharavi is low, many design elements from reputed architects were essential for the success of the project.

Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director of the Hiranandani group, said that since Adani is developing Navi Mumbai Airport where he has hundreds of acres, he could develop large properties on both sides of the city.

"Every large project has challenges but with the kind of resources and people they have, Adani can easily manage it," said Hiranandani.

Real estate experts also point out that since Dharavi is just a 15 minute drive from the financial hub of the Bandra Kurla Complex, post-development, it will be an ‘extended’ part of the complex and will fetch good selling prices.

"If you recall, the Bandra Kurla Complex was fetching Rs 10,000 to Rs 11000 per sq ft for residential properties. Today, it commands Rs 6,5000 per sq ft for luxury properties. Costs have gone up as have values,” said Dutt.

While the costs, including labour, inputs and approvals have gone up three times in the real estate sector, selling prices have gone up four times, which will make the project very profitable.