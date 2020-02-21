High-powered meet today to salvage stranded thermal power projects

Lenders, burdened with Rs 1 trillion of bad loans in the power sector, are looking forward to a new government scheme, which could salvage stranded thermal power projects and help banks recover their stuck capital.

Senior officials of the power ministry are meeting all stakeholders, including executives of NTPC, distribution companies, and banks, in New Delhi on Friday to take a call on the scheme. Floated by the new and renewable energy ministry, the scheme seeks to bundle supply from renewable power projects with thermal power projects. “The option being discussed is to ...