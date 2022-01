Higher input costs push up PNG prices 20% this fiscal, 50 paise hike in NCR

The price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in the national capital has been hiked by 50 paisa to Rs 35.61 per unit (measured in standard cubic metres or scm) by Indraprastha Gas (IGL). The new price effective from Wednesday means more expensive cooking fuel for the nearly 1.69 million domestic households that use IGL’s PNG across the country.

This is the fifth hike in PNG prices by IGL during the current financial year, raising the price by over 20 per cent or Rs 5.95 per unit in this period. The present price would roughly mean an increase of Rs 92 per month in cooking gas ...