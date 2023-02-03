JUST IN
Hits and misses: India's disinvestment strategy needs to mind markets
Govt expects 'fabulous' response to revamped I-T regime: CBDT chief
No extension to lower withholding tax triggers concern among FPIs: Report
Customs duty changes in Budget will promote Make in India initiative: GTRI
Why Sitharaman called millets 'Shree Anna' - the mother of all grains
Kerala Budget: Rs 2,000 cr to manage price rise, Rs 80 cr for the poor
January services growth eases as production, exports slow: PMI Survey
Indirect taxes: Budget proposals aligned with govt's strategic priorities
Direct tax: Budget gives a blueprint for sustained high-growth trajectory
Union Budget 2023-24 on expected lines, good for investment push
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Govt expects 'fabulous' response to revamped I-T regime: CBDT chief
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hits and misses: India's disinvestment strategy needs to mind markets

It is rare for the government to sell assets when prices and sentiment are high

Topics
Disinvestment | Assets | economy

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

India’s first major disinvestment decision came in the liberalisation budget of 1991, when Manmohan Singh, as finance minister, set a target of Rs 2,500 crore.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Disinvestment

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 13:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.