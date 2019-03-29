Home loan queries at finance firms down 7.9% in December quarter

Enquiries for home loans at non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which include housing finance companies, dropped 7.9 per cent in the quarter ended December 2018, according to a CIBIL report, showing the effect of liquidity crunch on finance companies in the wake of payment defaults by IL&FS group firms. Such enquiries had grown 45.4 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In the case of banks, however, home loan enquiries showed a year-on-year increase of 9.3 per cent, according to the CIBIL CYQ4 2018 Industry Insights Report (IIR). Yogendra Singh, vice-president ...