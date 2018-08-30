Home, personal loans drive household debt to 4% of GNDI, highest in 7 yrs

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) annual report for the financial year 2017-18 has underlined a very important characteristic pertaining to households and individuals.

Households' liabilities towards financial institutions like banks, non-banking financial companies, housing finance corporations and insurance funds have touched four per cent of their disposable income, the highest in seven years at the least.

Financial liabilities of households had consistently reduced from 3.2 per cent of their gross national disposable income (GNDI) in 2011-12 to 2.4 per cent of GNDI in 2016-17.

While the reason for its fall to 2.4 per cent of GNDI was demonetisation, the reasons for the rise in liabilities in 2017-18 is the recovery of the economy. The rising prevalence of buying and unsecured for the purposes of marriage, gold and jewellery and other personal reasons have shot up the liabilities, experts said.

In addition, the denominator GNDI itself has reduced in 2017-18, as the growth in the gross domestic product has slowed, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care ratings.

"The slow growth in real GDP and the low levels of inflation have had a drag on the GNDI, naturally," he said. As the GNDI as denominator grows slowly, the ratio of liabilities to GNDI rises faster.

Rising financial liabilities for households are also evident from this fact: the share of in the outstanding rose from 19.4 per cent at the end of March 2015 to 24.8 per cent at the end of March 2018. It stood at 25.3 per cent in June 2018.

have usurped a part of the share of industry credit, which is tapering for the past four years, while the remaining part has gone to the service sector.

The share of industry loans has plummeted from 44.3 per cent at the end of March 2015 to 35.1 per cent of the in March 2018, a fall of nine percentage points. The share of services has increased from 23 per cent to 26 per cent.

Under personal loans, housing and 'other' personal loans have contributed the most to the household financial liabilities.

From 10.5 per cent of the at the end of March 2015, the share of (including those labelled priority housing) in bank credit rose to 12.7 per cent in March 2018. It has further grown to 13.1 per cent at the end of June 2018.

Despite the slowdown in the housing and real estate sector after demonetisation, GST and RERA, home prices have continued to appreciate in cities such as Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata, according to data maintained by ANAROCK property consultants.

"The price appreciation trends clearly indicate that the investors and speculators are out of the market and it seems to be a pure end-user driven market offering good deals for the homebuyers. This has led to a resurgence in home-buying sentiment," Anuj Puri, chairman at ANAROCK, told Business Standard.

Apart from housing, 'other' loans, which analysts say could include unsecured personal loans and those in the lieu of jewellery and household functions, have surged from Rs 2.3 trillion at the end of March 2015 to Rs 5 trillion at the end of March 2018.

The share of 'other' loans in total non-food credit pie has increased from four per cent to 6.6 per cent in the same period.

Vehicles loans also occupy a bigger share today, but the growth in credit card (CC) outstanding has been the fastest compared to other personal loan segments. The CC outstanding grew from about Rs 300 billion in March 2015 to Rs 700 billion in March 2018, nearing about one per cent of overall non-food credit.

The RBI's annual report also indicated that it is attempting to generate quarterly estimates of household financial savings and flow of funds, in line with the frequency of other macroeconomic statistics, similar to practices in advanced economies.

"As per the bank's preliminary estimates, net financial assets of the household sector increased to 7.1 per cent of GNDI in 2017-18 on account of an increase in households' assets in the form of currency, despite an increase in households' liabilities," it said.