JUST IN
Hospitality sector's per-room revenue grew 89.6% YoY in Q3: JLL report
'Greening' of coal: A peek into India's evolving stance towards emission
India's dependence on coal increases despite its green energy push
Indian govt lays out action plan to promote millet export starting Dec 2022
Govt terminates anti-dumping probe against China, Thailand and Vietnam
Revised combination assessment timelines under competition law soon: MCA
Govt bats for GM mustard in SC: To make India self-sufficient in edible oil
Centre spent Rs 10 trn to provide affordable fertilisers to farmers: Modi
Centre approved Rs 2 trn for development projects in Maharashtra: CM
Jaishankar meets counterparts from Canada, Indonesia, Singapore in Cambodia
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
'Greening' of coal: A peek into India's evolving stance towards emission
Business Standard

Hospitality sector's per-room revenue grew 89.6% YoY in Q3: JLL report

Room demand across business cities remained strong during the quarter, primarily driven by MICE and other business-related travel

Topics
Hospitality industry | Indian Hotels | hotels

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

hotels, resort, tourism, hospitality
Despite long weekends, most business cities performed well with overall occupancy levels rising approx 70 per cent

The Indian hospitality sector continued to post strong yearly growth in the third quarter of the 2022 calendar year, on the back of a sustained increase in corporate travel. During the same quarter last year, the industry was struggling to recover from the second wave of the pandemic.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hospitality industry

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 18:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.