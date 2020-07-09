JUST IN
Retail inflation likely slowed in June on pickup in economic activity: Poll
How chana came to the rescue of the Centre's plan to distribute free pulses

Distributing chana is easier than other varieties of pulses as it only requires cleaning and sorting and can be consumed whole; it was also abundantly available with Nafed

Topics
chana dal | Chana Prices

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Very early into the programme for the distribution of free pulses under PM’s Garib Kalyan Package, officials realized that the scheme was not moving satisfactorily and the pace of movement from Central warehouses to states and thereafter to the final beneficiary was painfully slow.

A key reason for this was that states wanted to distribute those varieties that weren’t in adequate supply with Nafed (the main custodian of the Centres stock of pulses) and not those abundantly available with them. While Nafed was holding huge inventories of chana (whole gram), states were ...

First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 14:17 IST

