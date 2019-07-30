How dependence of patients on Ayushman Bharat differs across states

Patients from richer and more developed states are accessing the flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana more to cure lifestyle diseases such as angioplasty for heart disease, or dialysis for kidney failure.

At the same time, those from relatively underdeveloped states are using the scheme more for delivering children or to cure infectious diseases, data from the National Health Agency, the central nodal agency running the scheme, shows. About 300 days into operation, more than 3.3 million patients have been admitted under nearly 16,000 empaneled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat ...