How environment ministry compromised on norms for thermal power plants

In 2015, the environment ministry announced stricter pollution norms for 474 thermal power plants, which would kick-start in 2017. It was a salutary move. Pollution standards for thermal power plants had not been overhauled for 25 years.

The ministry, in keeping with the best traditions of governance, had engaged deeply with the industry, the power ministry and others to set the standards and give the industry due time to achieve them. Now the environment ministry has taken a U-turn. Defying its own regulations under the law, it has asked the thermal power plants to comply with ...