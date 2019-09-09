How Gadkari is planning to attract investors, monetise highway projects

The Union road transport and highways ministry will soon start the process of forming an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) under the aegis of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for some projects.

As a first step, the NHAI will choose highways with high-traffic volumes, in bunches of three-four, and place them under special purpose vehicles (SPVs) or trusts. The NHAI will decide which of the stretches should be offered under the upcoming InvIT and which ones through the existing toll-operate-transfer (TOT) mode. “The road stretches with the potential for ...