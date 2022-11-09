How govt's tight control is slicing away Coal India's creamy layers

When global thermal prices crossed $450 a tonne in September, reflecting a surge in demand for the in Europe, India, the world’s biggest producer, was charging less than a tenth of international rates for a similar grade of . A portion of the miner’s produce is auctioned, which last fiscal fetched an average premium of 88 per cent over the company’s notified prices, according to ratings agency CRISIL data. The premium on such auction sales surged last quarter but the quantity of sold at market rates declined from last year’s levels.