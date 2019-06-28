How traditional varieties of rice staged a revival among farmers, consumers

Shobana Kumar decided to go completely organic in her food choices three years ago — a switch that meant discovering rich flavours and health benefits in something as basic as rice. A writer and educator based in Coimbatore, she is among a growing segment of rice consumers who are conscious of not only their own health but of the interests of farmers and local ecologies.

Kumar found special kinds of rice for women. Her favourite is illuppai poo samba, a fragrant pearl or brown coloured rice variety. “It really helped boost my energy when I was suffering from ...