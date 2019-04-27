How Usha silai schools are creating opportunities for women in rural areas

In a small room in Nand Lal Basti, a slum in North Delhi, 10 women sit on the floor, heads bent over pieces of cloth. Their teacher is Anuradha Devi, a young homemaker who migrated to Delhi a few years ago with her husband. Initially, her husband and she shared a room with her parents and siblings as they couldn’t afford to rent a room of their own.

One-and-a-half years ago, she got a chance to learn tailoring and her life changed. Today, her husband and she have built their own house with a room where Anuradha Devi conducts tailoring classes for a nominal monthly fee of Rs 100. She ...