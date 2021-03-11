I&B minister discusses new rules with digital news media organisations

-
The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said Thursday that he held a meeting with The Digital News Publishers Association to discuss the newly notified rules for digital media.
"In a follow up to meeting with OTT platforms, held an interaction with Digital News Publishers Association today. Discussed the new rules for digital media. They welcomed the new rules and offered few suggestions which I have noted," the minister tweeted.
The association includes media organisations such as India Today, The Indian Express, Hindustan Times, The Times of India and so on.
The minister had met with OTT platforms' representatives last week, clarifying that there will be no government appointed member in the proposed self-regulatory body for OTTs that will address complaints under the new rules.
The rules were notified on February 25, called the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, which will govern social media firms like Facebook, Twitter, Google and so on, messaging apps like WhatsApp and also OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar and so on.
The rules related to social media will be administered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, while those for OTTs and digital media will be administered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The meetings are a follow up to the rules with the minister addressing concerns of the impacted organisations.
The rules set up a classification of ‘publishers of news and current affairs content’ (“digital news portals”) as part of ‘digital media’, and seek to regulate these news portals under Part III of the Rules (“Impugned Part”) by imposing Government oversight and a ‘Code of Ethics’.
On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre on a petition filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism which, it said, seek to dictate content to digital news media platforms go beyond the scope of what is permissible under the IT Act and need to be struck down.
