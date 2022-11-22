IBBI expected to introduce two key changes to the Insolvency Law: Report

-
ALSO READ
Creditors recovered a third of claims in 553 resolved CIRP cases: IBBI data
IBBI amends rules, creditors may get power to remove liquidator under IBC
Banks took a haircut of 69 per cent while resolving IBC cases: Report
Nearly half of insolvency proceedings led to liquidation rather than rescue
IBBI draft papers to improve insolvency resolution likely out this month
-
The law governing insolvency proceedings in India may soon undergo two key amendments. According to a report in the Economic Times (ET), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) may enable quicker debt resolutions and distribution of recovery proceedings despite the continuation of litigation.
According to the report, stakeholders agreed that banks must be allowed to restart the insolvency proceedings if a successful resolution applicant backs off.
"The finance minister addressed the gathering following which there were frank discussions with different groups that were formed," a person who attended the sessions was quoted by ET as saying.
"Two points to emerge clearly were the need to amend the law to allow banks more flexibility in case a bidder pulls out, and to allow distribution of proceeds even if there is pending litigation," they added.
The brainstorming sessions were also attended by lawyers, consultants, IBBI officials and officials from the finance ministry.
Now, the suggestions from the sessions would go to a wider audience for deliberations and discussions. Keeping in mind their suggestions, the IBBI will recommend amendments to the government.
The law is only amended when there is no ambiguity between the ministry, the industry and other stakeholders.
There have been instances when banks have sought approval from the courts to distribute the proceeds from a sale despite pending litigation. People familiar with the matter, however, told ET that the new changes would give more power to the creditors.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 08:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU