IBC activity likely to see gradual rise after resumption, say experts

After suspension of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) is lifted after March 24, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)-related activity is likely to go up. However, experts are of the opinion that there won’t be an immediate increase in the number of cases being filed at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

This is because financial creditors are likely to weigh their options carefully before taking a company through the insolvency process. But a surge in filings for CIRP may be seen as NCLT benches move towards regular operations. Also, there may be more activity ...